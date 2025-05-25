‘I stand with them’: Rahul Gandhi promises support to shelling-hit families

Srinagar, May 24: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday visited Poonch district to meet families affected by recent cross-border shelling. Terming the incident as a “major tragedy,” Gandhi expressed solidarity with the victims and vowed to raise their concerns at the national level.

The shelling, which occurred between May 7 and May 10, intensified following India’s launch of Operation Sindoor — a retaliatory strike targeting nine terror hideouts across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists.

During his visit, Gandhi spent over an hour interacting with residents in affected villages, many of whom lost loved ones or suffered damage to their homes. “This is a serious tragedy. Civilian homes were directly targeted by Pakistani forces. Several innocent lives have been lost,” Gandhi told reporters after his visit.

“I have met with the families, heard their pain, and I will certainly raise their demands and concerns in Parliament and with the central government,” he added. “I stand with them in their grief.”

Gandhi was accompanied by senior Congress leaders including Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Tariq Hameed Karra and AICC General Secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir.

The Congress leader arrived in Jammu earlier in the day before flying to Poonch by helicopter. His visit to the conflict-hit region comes weeks after his April 25 trip to Srinagar, where he met those injured in the Pahalgam terror attack and held discussions with key officials, including the Lieutenant Governor and the Chief Minister.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) after the visit, Gandhi wrote:

“Today, I met the families who lost loved ones in the Poonch shelling. Broken homes, scattered belongings, teary eyes, and heart-wrenching stories — these families carry the weight of conflict with great strength. I salute their courage.”

Gandhi has previously condemned acts of terror, stating that such attacks are designed to sow division and weaken the nation. He reiterated that national unity remains the strongest weapon in the fight against terrorism.

Later, Rahul Gandhi met schoolchildren impacted by the recent cross-border shelling.

During his brief but poignant stay, Gandhi met students of Christ School who were mourning the loss of their classmates — 12-year-old twins Zain Ali and Urwa Fatima — who were tragically killed in the shelling on May 7. Though the school building was spared damage, the twin siblings were among 13 civilians who lost their lives in the district, which bore the brunt of the attacks.

Interacting with the children, Gandhi offered words of comfort and encouragement. “You have faced a difficult and scary time, but things will get better,” he told the students. “The best way to respond to this situation is to study well, play with energy, and make lots of friends. Can you promise me that?” His words brought smiles to the young faces, who responded with applause and waves.

Before departing, Gandhi bade the children a heartfelt farewell, saying, “Big hug to all of you. Love you and thank you.”