Drone attack on Jammu, Udhampur & Kathua foiled

JAMMU, May 09: In a significant escalation, Pakistani drones targeted Jammu City and adjoining areas late Friday evening. However, swift action by India’s Air Defence System successfully intercepted and neutralised the aerial threats in mid-air, preventing any damage.

The Pakistani drones, aimed at strategic locations in Jammu, Udhampur, and Kathua, were clearly seen being destroyed in the skies over the city. Multiple explosions were heard around 9 pm in the heart of Jammu, coinciding with the interception efforts.

“Drones have been sighted in Jammu, Samba, and Pathankot and they have been engaged,” said Defence PRO Suneel Bartwal, adding that similar sightings were reported in Udhampur and Kathua.

As a precautionary measure, markets across Jammu City were closed by 5:30 pm. By evening, a complete blackout enveloped the region—the second in as many days—amid growing concerns over repeated drone incursions. Sirens blared across Jammu, warning residents to remain indoors.

In areas like Samba and other nearby regions, explosions were reported, deepening the sense of panic. In Akhnoor sector, conditions worsened with heavy shelling continuing along forward areas of Rajouri and Poonch. Several villages near the LoC have reportedly been deserted in the past 48 hours due to intensified hostilities.