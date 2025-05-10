Top Stories

Amit Shah reviews border, airport security in high-level meeting

New Delhi, May 08 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Union Ministers JP Nadda, Kiren Rijiju and others leaves after attending the all-party meeting on Operation Sindoor, at Parliament Annexe building in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo/Rahul Singh)

New Delhi, May 09: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday convened a high-level meeting in the national capital to review the prevailing border situation and evaluate security arrangements at airports across the country.
In nearly one hour meeting, that began at 12:30 pm at Home Minister’s residence, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) Daljit Chawdhary, Director General of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) RS Bhatti, and Director General of Bureau of Civil Aviation (BCAS) Rajesh Nirwan were present.
The meeting was focused on reviewing the current border situation and assessing security arrangements at airports across the country. The discussion comes amid heightened vigilance along sensitive zones and a push to strengthen national security infrastructure.
The officials present in the meeting apprised the Home Minister about the overall security preparedness and current ground situation.
The Home Minister’s fresh meeting with the DGS of BSF, CISF and BCAS was held
hours after the border guarding force in a major security operation along the India-Pakistan border, thwarted a significant infiltration attempt in the Samba Sector of the Jammu Frontier on early Friday and neutralised seven terrorists.
On the intervening night of May 8 and 9, alert BSF troops foiled a bid by a large group of terrorists attempting to cross the border under cover fire from the Pakistan Rangers at the Dhandhar post. The BSF neutralised at least seven terrorists and inflicted significant damage on the Pakistani post using retaliatory firepower, with thermal imagery capturing the destruction.
The incident has heightened security concerns along the western front, prompting a comprehensive review of border management protocols and the readiness of airport security systems amid increasing cross-border threats.
Sources indicate that today’s meeting focused on strengthening inter-agency coordination, enhancing surveillance capabilities, and bolstering rapid response strategies to prevent any potential security breaches, particularly in sensitive installations and high-traffic public areas like airports.(ANI)

 

