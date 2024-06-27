Special National Integration Camp 2024: ADG J&K, Ladakh urges NCC cadets to strive for excellence, respect little things

Srinagar, June 26: The Additional Director General (ADG) of Jammu Kashmir & Ladakh Directorate, Major General RK Sachdeva on Wednesday visited the ongoing Special National Integration Camp (SNIC) 2024 here. On his arrival, Major General Sachdeva was warmly welcomed to the auditorium where he delivered an insightful and motivational speech to the cadets.

In his address, Major General Sachdeva highlighted the vibrancy of the Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh regions. He emphasised the rapid infrastructural development taking place not only in these areas but across the country, PRO (Defence), Srinagar said in a statement issued here.

Reflecting on the positive changes and growth, he noted the significant increase in the number of cadets in the region, with the current count of 27,880 cadets expected to rise to 46,000 with the raising of new National Cadet Corps (NCC) battalions.

Major Sachdeva informed the cadets about the existing training academies at Nagrota and Udhampur and announced plans to establish a new training academy in Ladakh soon. This expansion reflects the commitment to providing comprehensive training and support to the cadets, the PRO said.

Addressing the aspirations of the cadets, Major General Sachdeva inquired about their interest in joining the armed forces. He spoke about the advancements in technology within the country, particularly the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in reducing workload and increasing efficiency. He highlighted the Direct Bank Transfer (DBT) system, through which cadets receive uniforms and other amenities, demonstrating the government’s support for the NCC.

Major General Sachdeva praised the contributions of ex-NCC cadets in various government services. He underscored the importance of the skills and values instilled by the NCC, which equip cadets to excel in their professional lives. “His remarks included a call to respect and appreciate the small things in life, as they collectively lead to significant achievements, and to never give up,” the PRO said, adding, “He (Major Sachdeva) concluded with motivational messages, urging cadets to strive for excellence and be the best in their teams to succeed.”

Following his address, a play was performed by the cadets of Government College for Women (GCW), MA Road, Srinagar. Prepared under the guidance of their ANO, Dr Eshrat Ara, the hour-long performance showcased cultural songs and dances, including rituals of a traditional Kashmiri marriage ceremony. The performers were awarded prizes and mementoes in recognition of their efforts and talent, the PRO added.