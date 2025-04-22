PDP’s Zaffer Mir condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Prays for injured

People’s Democratic Party leader Zaffer Mir strongly denounced the recent terror attack that took place in the Baisaran-Pahalgam area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mir expressed his outrage, stating, “I unequivocally condemn the despicable terror attack in Baisaran-Pahalgam — an assault not just on innocent lives but on Kashmir’s timeless legacy of hospitality.”

He also extended his prayers for the quick recovery of the five individuals injured in the attack, adding, “These enemies seek to shatter our peace.”