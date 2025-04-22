LG Sinha condemns Pahalgam terror attack, assures swift action

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday Strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In a post on X, LG Sinha Wrote, “I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished.Spoke to the DGP & Security officials. Army and J&K Police teams have rushed to the area and launched search operations.”

He directed the district administration and the health officials to provide immediate medical attention to those admitted at Pahalgam.

” An injured tourist has been evacuated to GMC Anantnag. I pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured.”, he said.