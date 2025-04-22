Breaking

AIP’s Sheikh Ashiq condemns attack on tourists in Pahalgam

RK Online Desk
Awami Ittehad Party Leader and State Secretary Sheikh Ashiq on Tuesday condemned the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, calling it a “deeply disturbing incident” that has instilled fear and caused harm to innocent civilians.

In a statement, Ashiq expressed his solidarity with the victims and their families, emphasizing that such acts of violence have no justification, regardless of the perpetrators or their motives.

“This attack has shaken the sense of safety in one of our most cherished tourist destinations. It is unacceptable and condemnable in the strongest terms,” he said. “My thoughts are with those affected during this difficult time.”

 

