PDP leader Sartaj Madni’s son passes away, condolences pour in

Kulgam, Jun 09: Aroot Madni, son of former Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) for Devsar and senior Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Sartaj Madni, passes away on Sunday morning, reportedly due to a cardiac arrest. He was also the maternal cousin of former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

Political parties and leaders expressed condolence and solidarity with Sartaj Madni and Mehbooba Mufti.

A senior officer at Government Medical College (GMC) told Rising Kashmir that Aroot was brought to the hospital dead in the morning.

Mufti took to her microblogging site X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “Pains me to write this. We lost Aroot Madni – Sartaj sahab’s son who passed away due to a heart attack earlier today. No words can suffice for how we all feel. We raised him like a son & will miss him terribly. This aching void can never be filled.”

Omar Abdullah, former Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) Vice President, also condoled the death of Aroot Madni and expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family.

He said, “Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. Shocked & saddened to hear about the death of Aroot Madani, son of senior PDP leader Sartaj Madani. All deaths are untimely but to pass away suddenly in one’s 30s is especially tragic. I send my condolences to Sartaj Sb & his extended family including Mehbooba Mufti Sahiba & her family.”

Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, along with the senior party leaders expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sudden demise of Aroot Madani.

In his condolence message, Bukhari said, “I am deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the sudden death of Sartaj Madani Sahib’s young son, Aroot Madani, who died of cardiac arrest today. This is indeed an inconsolable and irreparable loss for the family, especially the parents. There can be no more harrowing sight than the lifeless body of a young child, and no burden heavier on a father’s shoulders than the coffin of his own son. In this hour of profound grief, no words of sympathy can offer sufficient solace to the grief-stricken family members. I pray to the Almighty to grant them the strength to endure the pain of this immense loss, and may the departed soul rest in eternal peace.”

Besides Altaf Bukhari, the prominent party leaders who extended their condolences to Sartaj Madani and other members of the bereaved family included party’s Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir, Vice President Zaffar Iqbal Manhas, Vice President Usman Majid, Vice President Javid Mustafa Mir, General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir, Chief Coordinator Abdul Majeed Padder, Provincial President, Kashmir, Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi, Chief Spokesperson, State Secretary and District President Budgam Muntazir Mohiuddin, Additional General Secretary Hilal Ahmad Shah, Provincial President of the party’s Women’s Wing Dilshada Shaheen, District President Anantnag Abdul Rahim Rather, District President Pulwama Ghulam Mohammad Mir, and others.

Chairman of Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad expressed heartfelt condolences over the passing away of Aroot Madni. He said, “My heartfelt condolences to Sartaj sahib, Mehbooba Ji, and the entire family. May Allah grant him Jannat ul Firdous and give strength to his parents and family to bear this loss.”

On the instructions of Azad, DPAP leaders Mohd Amin Bhatt Provincial President, Ch Haroon Khatana Gen Secretary, Mohd Yousef Gorsi DDC Chairman, Salman Nizami Chief Spokesperson, Adv Saleem Parray Spokesperson, and Altaf Mir Gen Secretary Province visited the residence of PDP senior leader Sartaj Madni to offer condolences on the death of his son. Azad also spoke to Sartaj Madni over the phone and expressed heartfelt condolences and strength to the family.

DPAP Vice Chairman G M Saroori also extended his deepest condolences to Sartaj Madni. “Our party stands united in grief, offering support to Sartaj Madni and his family during this difficult time. The pain of losing a loved one is immeasurable and cuts deep into our hearts. On behalf of the entire DPAP family, I want to convey our profound sorrow to Sartaj Madni and his family,” he said.

Chairman of Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) and former minister, Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen conveyed his deep sorrow over the tragic loss and extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family. He prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and for strength and patience for the family to endure this irreparable loss. “PDF stands in solidarity with the family of Sartaj Madni in this hour of grief and sorrow,” Hakeem said in his condolence message.