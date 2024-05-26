PCB denies approaching Shaheen Afridi for vice-captaincy, no appointment made for T20 World Cup

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday brushed away the rumours of reaching out to a player for the position of vice-captain. A day earlier, various reports about the PCB approaching Shaheen Shah Afridi for vice-captaincy surfaced. The young pacer, however, refused the proposal.

Pakistan announced their 15-player squad for the T20 World Cup on Friday. While announcing the squad, PCB didn’t mention any player as vice-captain of the team.

PCB released a statement on Sunday, saying that during Friday’s selection committee meeting, it was “unanimously” decided against appointing any player as the vice-captain for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

“During Friday’s selection committee meeting, discussions on the vice-captaincy took place. However, it was unanimously decided not to appoint anyone. As such, no offer was made to any player,” PCB said in a statement.

Sources close to Shaheen confirmed that the pacer was offered the role by the selection committee. He however declined the offer saying he was not interested in becoming Babar Azam’s deputy, as reported by Geo News.

Shaheen’s position in the team’s hierarchy kept changing in the last six months.

First, the 24-year-old was named as the captain of the T20I team after the conclusion of the ODI World Cup in November last year, replacing Babar as the white ball captain of the Men in Green.

But in April this year, Shaheen was removed from the T20I captaincy after leading the team in just one series against New Zealand.

The Blackcaps outplayed Pakistan in all facets of the game and scripted a 4-1 T20I series defeat for the Shaheen-led team. Following the loss, PCB reinstated Babar Azam as the skipper of the white ball format ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Pakistan are currently busy with T20I series against England. The first match on Wednesday last got washed away due to rain. In the second T20I on Saturday, Pakistan lost to the hosts by 23 runs.

“The side is fully united, committed and keenly looking forward to the upcoming matches in the UK and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024,” PCB’s statement concluded.

Pakistan will look to level the series against England in the third T20I on Tuesday. They will look to gain momentum before the marquee event in June in the USA and the West Indies. (ANI)