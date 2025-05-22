TMC delegation meets with families in Poonch affected by Pakistani shelling

A five-member Trinamool Congress delegation on Thursday met with the families affected by Pakistani shelling in Poonch district, expressing solidarity with the families and reaffirming their commitment to humanity and peace.

After meeting the families and seeing the damage, TMC MP Derek O’ Brien underlined how he has been “deeply moved” by meeting the affected families.

“We are deeply moved…One has to be mentally ready. What we have seen in the last 2 hours has been deeply moving. We can imagine how you (locals) are feeling, as this happened in Poonch, it is not eay in public life to come and share thoughts with people who are grieving. Mamata di (Bengal CM) has sent us here, we are here only tell these families that we are with you,” O’ Brien told reporters.

Earlier the party said in a post on X that the delegation also met with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who told them extensively about the problems people at the border villages are facing.

“A five-member delegation from our party travelled to Jammu & Kashmir to express solidarity with those affected by cross-border violence. After a meaningful meeting with Hon’ble CM Omar Abdullah, the team visited Poonch, where they stood beside grieving families, offering condolences and reaffirming our commitment to humanity and peace,” TMC’s post read.

The five-member delegation, consisting of MP Derek O’Brien, MP Md. Nadimul Haque, West Bengal Minister Manas Ranjan Bhunia, MP Sagarika Ghose and MP Mamata Bala Thakur arrived in Srinagar on May 21.

One of the TMC MP highlighted how the shelling has affected the people, in a video released by the party on X.

“We just arrived in Srinagar yesterday, and witnessed the aftermath of gunfire from across the border by Pakistan in the regions of Poonch and Rajouri. These attacks have caused significant harm to several people,” TMC’s Manas Bhunia said in the video.

“We offer our deepest sympathy, respect and solidarity to the affected families. This is why, we as representatives of the AITC are here,” he added.

Further in the video, Sagarika Ghosh said that the party’s delegation met with J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and afterwards offered their condolences to the family and reaffirmed their commitment to humanity and peace.

“Had a meeting with Omar Abdullah, the CM told us extensively what problems and difficulties the people in the border villages are facing. How people have died and how we can help in the area. We believe that every life is precious and important,” Ghosh said.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs,16 people have been killed due to Pakistani shelling and 59 others have been injured.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said during a press briefing, “The retaliatory action that Pakistan has taken in fact is impacting civilians…There are other civilians who were killed and injured in these attacks. In fact, since yesterday morning, a total of 16 civilians have been killed, and 59 others have been injured in the attacks by Pakistan.” (ANI)