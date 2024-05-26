Breaking

Amit Shah says J&K Lok Sabha polls over, next step is assembly election, statehood

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that after successful conduct of Lok Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir the next step will be to hold assembly polls and restoration of Statehood.

Speaking to Delhi based news agency PTI, Amit Shah said that the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held before Supreme Court’s September 30 deadline.

He said that once the elections are over, the government will start the process of restoring statehood to the Union Territory.

“I have said in Parliament that we will give the statehood after the assembly elections,” he said, adding that everything is going according to plan, such as the surveys of the backward classes and delimitation exercise of the Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies.

“We have completed the delimitation process. Because the reservation can be given only after the delimitation process is completed. Because we have to know about the status of various castes (to give reservation). That has been done.”

He added that Lok Sabha election is also over in Jammu and Kashmir and the next step is the assembly election which will also be held. “We will complete the process before the Supreme Court deadline,” he said. (KNS)

