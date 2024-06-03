Breaking

Night temp rises amid forecast for very light rains in J&K

Agencies
Agencies
3 Min Read
ANI_20240303298

Amid forecast for partly cloudy weather with possibility of very light rain at a few places till June 4, night temperature recorded an increase at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

A meteorological department official  told  that while partly cloudy weather with possibility of light rain/thunder at few places was likely in next 24 hours, partly to generally cloudy sky with intermittent light to moderate rain/thunder was expected at many places from June 4-7. There is possibility of gusty winds at a few places during the time also, he said. “Few places may receive moderate intensity showers for a brief period,” he said.

From June 8-9, partly to generally cloudy weather is expected. Thereafter from June 10-13, weather is likely to be “generally dry”. The MeT office also advised farmers to suspend farm operations during June 5-6.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 14.4°C against 13.0°C on the previous night and it was 1.9°C above normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 10.4°C against 10.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 7.1°C against 6.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 13.2°C against 10.2°C and it was 2.1°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a minimum of 10.8°C against 9.9°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.2°C for the place, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 9.5°C against 8.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.9°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a low of 25.6°C against 25.8°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.1°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 14.0°C, Batote 17.6°C and Bhaderwah 14.0°C, he said. (GNS)

 

You Might Also Like

Ready to hold assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir: ECI

“Burden for middle class…” Customers express frustration over Amul milk price hike

Akasa flight carrying 186 passengers receives security alert

Thajwas Incident: Body of Sledgeman retrieved

Two dead, 16 injured as bus overturns in Jammu

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Encounter breaks out in Pulwama’s Nihama
Next Article “We must see Bharat’s development in global context:” Prime Minister Narendra Modi says need to dream new dreams
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

“Indian elections are indeed miracle, created world record of 642 million voters”: CEC Rajiv Kumar
Developing Story
“We must see Bharat’s development in global context:” Prime Minister Narendra Modi says need to dream new dreams
Developing Story
Encounter breaks out in Pulwama’s Nihama
Breaking
Poppy cultivation spread over 30 kanals destroyed in Kulgam
Kashmir

Recent Comments

No comments to show.