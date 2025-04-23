Pakistan must abandon terror links or face consequences: MEA after Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, asserting that Pakistan must sever its links with terrorism or face severe consequences.

Addressing a press conference at New Delhi, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misry said the attack had clear cross-border linkages and came at a time when Jammu and Kashmir was witnessing peaceful elections and economic progress.

The press conference was held after a detailed review by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Misry said the CCS condemned the incident in the strongest terms and expressed deep condolences to the victims’ families. He added that global leaders had extended support and strongly condemned the attack, showing a united stand against terrorism.

India has decided to take a series of strong measures in response. One of the major decisions is to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 until Pakistan takes credible and irreversible action to end its support for cross-border terrorism, he said.

He also said that government has also announced that the Integrated Checkpost at Attari will be closed immediately. However, Pakistani nationals who had already crossed with valid endorsements will be allowed to return via the same route until May 1, 2025.

In another major move, India has cancelled the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals. All such visas issued earlier stand cancelled. Those already in India under the scheme have been given 48 hours to leave the country.

India has also declared the Defence, Military, Naval, and Air Advisors at the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi as persona non grata. They have been given one week to leave. In a reciprocal measure, India will also withdraw its own Defence and Military Advisors from Islamabad, and these posts will no longer exist.

Support staff working with these advisors will also be pulled back from both sides. The overall diplomatic strength at both the Indian and Pakistani High Commissions will be reduced from 55 to 30 by May 1.

The Foreign Secretary said that all security agencies in India have been asked to stay on high alert. He added that the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack will be brought to justice, and their sponsors will be held accountable.

Misry also mentioned that, just like in the recent extradition of Tahawur Rana, India will not rest until those behind such acts are punished.