Pahalgam terror attack: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh likely to chair all-party meeting on April 24

The Union government is likely to convene an all-party meeting on April 24 following a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

According to the sources, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will chair the meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), which lasted over two hours.

PM Modi cut short his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and returned to Delhi on Wednesday morning.

“In the wake of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, chaired a meeting of the CCS at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

The high-level meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other key officials.

The attack, carried out by terrorists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, is one of the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

Earlier in the day, Rajnath Singh expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam and vowed the government’s determination to punish the perpetrators of the terror attack.

He said those involved will soon see a loud and clear response.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has also called for an all-party meeting on April 24 in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack in the valley.

As per the invite letter released by CM Abdullah, the meeting will be held at 3 pm at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday visited the Government Medical College (GMC) in Anantnag to meet the injured victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed several lives and left others wounded.

Earlier today, Shah visited the affected area of Baisaran meadow where the attack took place. The Union Minister first took an aerial stock of the region as he arrived at the site by helicopter, descending onto the meadow now bearing the scars of violence. (ANI)