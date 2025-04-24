Pahalgam terror strike: BCCI stands in solidarity with victims, calls attack gruesome

Mumbai, April 23: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday expressed grief on the death of the victims of the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

“Standing in solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. Prayers for the families who lost their loved ones in this gruesome attack,” BCCI wrote on X.

Earlier on Wednesday, the BCCI sources said that the players and umpires will be wearing black armbands in memory of the victims of the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) which will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

“Players and umpires to wear black armbands in today’s match. There will be one minute’s silence before the start of the match, and there will be no cheerleaders today, also no fireworks,” a BCCI source said.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the families of the victims outside the Police Control Room in Srinagar. The Union Home Minister paid his tribute to the victims of the attack, which had left the Kashmir Valley and the nation in collective grief and deep mourning, by laying a wreath in a poignant ceremony in Srinagar.

Family members whose faces were etched with profound sorrow were seen pleading with the Home Minister, as they quivered with grief, expressing the depth of their pain following the tragic loss of their loved ones in the attack.

In New Delhi, moments after his arrival from Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a briefing with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other officials, in view of the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

Meanwhile, in solidarity with the victims’ families and condemnation of the attack, political parties as well as traders’ unions in the region today have collectively called for a complete shutdown in the Kashmir valley. (ANI)

Hockey India mourns loss of innocent lives

Hockey India has expressed its solidarity with the families affected by the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

“In this moment of deep sorrow, the hockey fraternity across the nation mourns the loss of innocent lives and prays for peace and healing,” an official statement issued by Hockey India.

The incident has not only shaken the families of the victims but also sparked outrage across the country, as calls grow louder for swift justice and stronger counter-terror measures. (ANI)

Siraj, Umran convey their condolences

Indian fast bowling sensations Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik expressed their sorrow over the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Mohammed Siraj posted on his official Instagram handle, “Just read about the horrific and shocking terrorist attack in Pahalgam. To target and kill innocent civilians in the name of religion is pure evil…No No cause, no belief, no ideology can ever justify such a monstrous act.Yeh kaisi ladai hai… jahaan insaan ki jaan ki koi keemat hi nahi..I can’t even begin to imagine the pain and trauma the families must be going through..May the families find the strength to survive this unbearable grief. We are so sorry for your loss. I hope this madness ends soon and these terrorists are found and punished, without mercy,” he said in a post on Instagram. Umran Malik also posted on his official Instagram handle, “Heartbreaking scenes from Pahalgam today- innocent lives lost to a mindless act of terror. No words can justify such brutality. Standing in solidarity with the victims and their families. Peace will always prevail over hate,” he said in a post on Instagram.

The incident has not only shaken the families of the victims but also sparked outrage across the country, as calls grow louder for swift justice and stronger counter-terror measures. ANI

Indian football laments loss of lives

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Wednesday expressed condolences for the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

AIFF issued a statement on their official statement, saying, “The All India Football Federation (AIFF) expressed condolences to the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.”

“On behalf of the entire Indian football fraternity, AIFF expresses its deepest condolences on the tragic loss of lives in the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam.”

“This senseless act of violence has taken away innocent lives and left families and communities shattered. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims during this heartbreaking time,” the statement continued.

AIFF also said that football has “always been a force that unites, inspires, and heals”. “In these trying times, we hope that the spirit of togetherness and resilience will prevail over hatred and violence.”

A minute’s silence was observed before the Kalinga Super Cup 2025 round of 16 match between Bengaluru FC and Inter Kashi kicked off at the Kalinga Stadium, in Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday, in remembrance of the victims. Both teams wore black armbands in mourning. ANI