YSS Flags off U-19 Boys Football Tournament, Zonal Sports Fest in Anantnag

Srinagar, June 17: The District Level Inter-School Football Tournament for U-19 Boys was grandly inaugurated Tuesday at HSS Dailgam under the banner of the Department of Youth Services and Sports, Anantnag. The opening ceremony was graced by the District Youth Services and Sports Officer, Anantnag, along with the Principal of HSS Dailgam, who jointly declared the tournament open. The event witnessed spirited participation and a strong display of sportsmanship from budding footballers across the district.

The football tournament is being organized with an aim to promote physical fitness, teamwork, and discipline among students while fostering a competitive sporting environment at the district level.

At *Zone Anantnag* The Zonal Level Inter-School Cricket Tournament entered its sixth day with continued enthusiasm and high-energy performances at Sports Stadium Monghall and Rooh Stadium. At Sports Stadium Monghall, the quarterfinal match between Smart Mission High School and CATS witnessed a one-sided thriller. Smart Mission, batting first after winning the toss, posted a mammoth 157 runs in 10 overs. In reply, CATS was restricted to 62 runs, resulting in a 95-run victory for Smart Mission. Muneeb Afzal of Smart Mission remained unbeaten on 59 runs and was rightfully declared Player of the Match. At Rooh Stadium, the first match saw MS Khahpora defeat HSS Furrah by 8 wickets. In the following match, Shemford School delivered a dominant performance and secured a 10-wicket victory against St. Peter’s School.

Alongside these events, *Zone Doru* the final matches of Inter-School Zonal-Level Competitions in Kho-Kho, Kabaddi, and Volleyball (U-14 & U-17 for both boys and girls) were successfully held at MS Chakpath. A total of 238 students participated in these final events, showcasing exceptional skills, determination, and teamwork across all disciplines.