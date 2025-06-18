Sports

YSS Flags off U-19 Boys Football Tournament, Zonal Sports Fest in Anantnag

RK News
RK News
2 Min Read

Srinagar, June 17: The District Level Inter-School Football Tournament for U-19 Boys was grandly inaugurated Tuesday at HSS Dailgam under the banner of the Department of Youth Services and Sports, Anantnag. The opening ceremony was graced by the District Youth Services and Sports Officer, Anantnag, along with the Principal of HSS Dailgam, who jointly declared the tournament open. The event witnessed spirited participation and a strong display of sportsmanship from budding footballers across the district.
The football tournament is being organized with an aim to promote physical fitness, teamwork, and discipline among students while fostering a competitive sporting environment at the district level.
At *Zone Anantnag* The Zonal Level Inter-School Cricket Tournament entered its sixth day with continued enthusiasm and high-energy performances at Sports Stadium Monghall and Rooh Stadium. At Sports Stadium Monghall, the quarterfinal match between Smart Mission High School and CATS witnessed a one-sided thriller. Smart Mission, batting first after winning the toss, posted a mammoth 157 runs in 10 overs. In reply, CATS was restricted to 62 runs, resulting in a 95-run victory for Smart Mission. Muneeb Afzal of Smart Mission remained unbeaten on 59 runs and was rightfully declared Player of the Match. At Rooh Stadium, the first match saw MS Khahpora defeat HSS Furrah by 8 wickets. In the following match, Shemford School delivered a dominant performance and secured a 10-wicket victory against St. Peter’s School.
Alongside these events, *Zone Doru* the final matches of Inter-School Zonal-Level Competitions in Kho-Kho, Kabaddi, and Volleyball (U-14 & U-17 for both boys and girls) were successfully held at MS Chakpath. A total of 238 students participated in these final events, showcasing exceptional skills, determination, and teamwork across all disciplines.

 

 

­­­­JKCA welcomes BCCI’s decision of implementing pay equity policy 
Badminton enthusiasts huddle as 75 Bn CRPF organizes tournament for all at Srinagar
Ladakh Taekwondo team won trophy in Poomsae at Junior National Taekwondo Championship 
JKFA conducts election of DFA’s, zones in J&K
Wushu Womens League concludes at Indoor Sports Complex Polo Ground
Share This Article
Previous Article J&K AKA Announces Probable’s for maiden Youth National Championship in Haridwar
Next Article J&K Cricket Association To Organise Umpires Clinic in Srinagar, Jammu
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

CNMS to host national seminar on Women-Led Dev
National
11th IQAC meeting held at IUST
Kashmir
Celebrating Student Creativity: GDC B’la hosts Media Festival 2025
Kashmir
Islamia College holds training camp on fire & emergency services
City