Kupwara Ball Badminton Championship Concludes With Fervour

Srinagar, April 23: The Kupwara Ball Badminton Championship, organised by the Kupwara Ball Badminton Association in collaboration with the J&K Ball Badminton Association under the esteemed banner of the J&K Sports Council, Wednesday concluded at Government Boys Higher Secondary School Handwara (Kupwara). The two-day championship, held from April 21 to April 22 witnessed enthusiastic participation from 11 teams competing in both the boys and girls sections, highlighting the growing interest and talent in ball badminton within the region.

The closing ceremony was graced by prominent guests and officials– Chief Guest, Fayaz Ahmad Lone Principal (Govt.Boys Higher Secondary School Handwara), Guest of Honour, Mehfooza Aziz (Physical Teacher Handwara) and Guest of Honour, Nuzhat (Physical Teacher Handwara). Their presence added prestige to the event, encouraging young players to pursue excellence in sports. The tournament featured intense matches, with players demonstrating remarkable skill, strategy and teamwork. Spectators witnessed thrilling rallies and competitive spirit, making the event a true celebration of ball badminton. The successful execution of the championship was largely credited to the dedicated efforts of Parvaiz Ahmad, the organiser secretary, whose commitment and meticulous planning ensured a smooth and well-managed tournament. His efforts, along with the support of the Kupwara Ball Badminton Association, played a key role in providing young players with a competitive platform to showcase their skills. Tahir’s contributions were acknowledged by both players and officials, reflecting his passion for promoting ball badminton in the region. The championship served as a crucial platform for young athletes to showcase their abilities and gain competitive experience. The Kupwara Ball Badminton Association expressed gratitude to all participating teams, officials, and supporters for making the event a resounding success. With the growing popularity of ball badminton in J&K, the association reaffirmed its commitment to organizing more such tournaments in the future, aiming to nurture sports culture and youth engagement in the region.