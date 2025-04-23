Breaking

Pahalgam Terror Attack: HM, LG, CM visit GMC Anantnag to inquire about condition of injured

In the aftermath of the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah accompained by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the injured at the Associated Hospital of Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag to enquire about the condition of injured.

An official told that Home Minister Amit Shah, who was accompanied by LG Manoj Sinha, CM Omar, Chief Secretary Atal Duloo, Health Minister Sakina Itoo visited GMC Associated Hospital Anantnag in Janglatmandi where they inquired about the condition of injured persons.

He said that they talked with the injured and assured them of every possible support.

They also directed concerned authorities to provide them every possible help and better treatment for their recovery.

Earlier, Amit Shah along with other officials visited the attack site in Pahalgam—(KNO)

