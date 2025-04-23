Saudi Arabia condemns Pahalgam terror attack

During the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Saudi Arabia, both Indian and Saudi sides condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Both sides agreed that there can be no justification for terrorism.

“Both sides strongly condemned the gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025, which claimed the lives of innocent civilians. In this context, the two sides condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, and emphasized that this remains one of the gravest threats to humanity,” the statement read.

“They agreed that there cannot be any justification for any act of terror for any reason whatsoever. They rejected any attempt to link terrorism to any particular race, religion or culture,” the statement added.

Both sides acknowledged the cooperation with each other in counter terrorism and rejected the use of terrorism against other nations.

“They welcomed the excellent cooperation between the two sides in counter-terrorism and the terror financing. They condemned cross-border terrorism, and called on all States to reject the use of terrorism against other countries, dismantle terrorism infrastructure where it exists, and bring perpetrators of terrorism to justice swiftly. Both sides stressed the need to prevent access to weapons including missiles and drones to commit terrorist acts against other countries,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) is likely to discuss the issue of security in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, following the brutal terror attack in the region, sources from the Defence Ministry have informed on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday after concluding his visit to Saudi Arabia. PM Modi was on a two-day State visit to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. However, he cut short his visit following the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

PM Modi skipped the official dinner hosted by Saudi Arabia and decided to cut short his visit, according to government sources. He was originally scheduled to return on Wednesday night. However, he arrived in India early Wednesday morning after a terrorist attack took place in Pahalgam on Tuesday. (ANI)