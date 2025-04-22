Pahalgam Attack: PM Modi speaks to HM Amit Shah, asks him to take suitable action

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah following the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and directed him to take all necessary measures in response to the incident.

PM Modi has also asked the Home Minister to visit the site of the attack in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district to assess the situation personally.

Earlier in the day, some civilians were reportedly injured after terrorists opened fire in the Pahalgam area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district. However, the state government has not issued any official statement on casualties or injuries so far. Tourists injured in the terrorist attack have been moved to the local hospital in Pahalgam.

JK Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said, “The death toll is still being ascertained, so I don’t want to get into those details. They will be officially conveyed as the situation becomes clearer. Needless to say, this attack is much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years.”

The CM expressed deep sorrow and outrage at the incident.

“I’m shocked beyond belief. This attack on our visitors is an abomination. The perpetrators of this attack are animals, inhuman & worthy of contempt. No words of condemnation are enough. I send my sympathies to the families of the deceased,” he said.

He added that arrangements were being made at the hospital for the injured. “I’ve spoken to my colleague, Sakina Itoo & she has moved to the hospital to oversee arrangements for the injured. I’ll be flying back to Srinagar immediately,” he said.

Political leaders across parties have strongly condemned the firing incident reported in the Pahalgam area of south Kashmir, calling it an attack on peace and the region’s tourism sector.

Congress leader Vikar Rasool Wani condemned the incident and raised concerns about its impact on the local economy. “We strongly condemn this…Why are they attacking the tourists? The economy is totally dependent on tourists. This is a part of a big conspiracy to attack tourists, and the government should investigate the incident…,” Wani said.

National Conference leader Imran Nabi Dar called it a “dark day” for Kashmir’s tourism. “This is a dark day for Kashmir and Kashmiri tourism. The tourism season was just about to begin, and this unfortunate incident occurred. We unequivocally condemn this incident…Kashmir is known for hospitality…We appeal to the LG administration to find out who is behind these incidents…,” he said.

Reacting to the incident reported in Pahalgam, BJP leader Ravinder Raina said the attack was carried out by “Pakistani terrorists” targeting innocent tourists in south Kashmir.

Speaking in Nowshera, Raina said, “Pakistani terrorists have carried out a cowardly terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, South Kashmir. Cowardly Pakistani terrorists cannot face the brave soldiers of the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and our paramilitary forces.”

He said that unarmed civilians were deliberately targeted, saying, “These cowardly terrorists have targeted unarmed, innocent tourists who had come to visit Kashmir. Some tourists have been admitted to the local hospital in an injured condition,” he added.

Meanwhile, Security forces and police personnel rushed to the site immediately after the attack. Ambulances were also rushed to the location. (ANI)