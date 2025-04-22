Breaking

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Amit Shah to shortly leave for Srinagar, will chair security meeting

RK Online Desk
New Delhi, Feb 04 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs security review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Following the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Tuesday that he will soon visit Srinagar to chair a high-level emergency security review meeting.

In a strong statement, Amit Shah conveyed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and assured that the perpetrators of this heinous act will face the harshest consequences.

“Those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared,” said Shah, adding that the government will take stringent action against the attackers.

The Home Minister has briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the incident and conducted a video conference with concerned officials to assess the situation. Shah also announced that he would soon travel to Srinagar to chair an urgent high-level security review meeting with all agencies involved.

