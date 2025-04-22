CM Omar Abdullah condemns ‘Inhuman’ attack in Pahalgam, Vows swift action

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said expressed outrage and grief on Pahalgam terror attack, calling the incident “an abomination” and vowing to return to Srinagar immediately to oversee the situation.

In a post on X, Omar Abdullah wrote, “I’m shocked beyond belief. This attack on our visitors is an abomination. The perpetrators of this attack are animals, inhuman & worthy of contempt. No words of condemnation are enough. I send my sympathies to the families of the deceased. I’ve spoken to my colleague @sakinaitoo & she has moved to the hospital to oversee arrangements for the injured. I’ll be flying back to Srinagar immediately.”

“The death toll is still being ascertained so I don’t want to get in to those details. They will be officially conveyed as the situation becomes clearer. Needless to say this attack is much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years”, he said.