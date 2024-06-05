Over 24k candidates from J&K qualify UG-NEET exam

Srinagar, June 04: After the National Testing Agency (NTA) declared NEET results on Tuesday, over 24 thousand candidates from Jammu and Kashmir have qualified the Medical entrance exam.

In 2024, 2,406,079 candidates had registered for the NEET (UG). In which 2, 333,297 have appeared, 1,316,268 qualified the NEET Exams.

A total number 48, 545 candidates from the Jammu and Kashmir have registered for the NEET (UG)- 2024, in which 47,228 have appeared and 24, 565 have qualified NEET Exams from the Jammu and Kashmir.

During the year 2023, a total number 37, 276 candidates have registered for the NEET (UG)-2023, in which 36, 431 candidates appeared and 20,564 candidates have qualified the NEET- 2023 from Union Territory.

Deedwer, a male candidate from General Category has topped from Jammu and Kashmir and Secured 176 Neet Rank in the NEET (UG)-2024.

In the list of 10 ST Category toppers in 2024, Vanshika Sharma a female candidate from Jammu and Kashmir is one of the candidates From ST Category toppers who have secured 730 NEET Rank.

In the top 100 candidates in NEET (UG) – 2024, no candidate from Jammu and Kashmir has secured top ranks.

The National Testing Agency conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) for more than 24 lakh candidates at 4750 different Centres located in 571 Cities throughout the country including 14 Cities outside India on 05 May 2024 (Sunday) from 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 P.M.(IST).

The Examination was conducted in 13 languages (Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu).

The examination was also conducted in 14 cities outside the country: Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Kuwait City, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, and Singapore.