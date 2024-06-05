Family of jailed Er Rashid expects release following his landslide victory in LS polls

Srinagar, June 04: The family of jailed Er Rashid, the president of Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), on Tuesday expressed high hopes for his release following his decisive victory in the Baramulla parliamentary constituency.

Er Rashid’s victory, achieved by a significant margin over seasoned politicians like former chief minister Omar Abdullah and People’s Conference president Sajad Lone has fueled optimism among his loved ones and supporters.

Khazir Mohammed Shiekh, Er Rashid’s father, expressed gratitude and pride, asserting that the people of the valley have affirmed his son is the “true voice of their struggles and aspirations”.

“This victory belongs to the people, not just to Er Rashid,” he said, highlighting the collective spirit of the Kashmiri people. “The overwhelming support from various parts of the valley signifies a resounding acceptance of his son’s leadership,” Khazir added.

Abrar Rashid, the son of the AIP chief and a pivotal campaign figure expressed heartfelt thanks to the Election Commission of India (ECI) for allowing his father’s nomination. “The Government of India has received a clear message. Er Rashid must be released soon,” he said.

Reflecting on the campaign, he admitted initial uncertainty about the margin of victory but soon became confident of a landslide win. “Our doors will remain open for the people around the clock, and we will undoubtedly work for them,” he pledged.

Abrar also highlighted the people’s trust, saying, “I had requested earlier that your vote could set my father free, and they have shown trust in me. I am hopeful that the votes of common people will set him free.”

Er Rashid’s mother, Rahmi Begum, echoed her sentiments, “I am very thankful to the people who have voted in favour of my jailed son.”

Her voice filled with a mix of sorrow and hope. “In the last five years, I have not seen my son, and I am hopeful that the people will bring him back from Tihar,” she added.