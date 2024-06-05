Supporters from Rajouri, Poonch reach Anantnag to witness Mian Altaf’s victory

Anantnag, June 04: A large number of supporters from Poonch and Rajouri districts thronged Anantnag on Tuesday to witness the winning moments of Mian Altaf Ahmad, the National Conference leader candidate for the Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary constituency.

Mian Nazaket, a resident of Mendhar, Poonch, told Rising Kashmir that he was happy to see Mian Altaf win by such a huge margin.

He said that no other candidate was suitable for the region, and said that Mian Altaf understands the area well and will ensure its success.

“Mian sb will help us tackle unemployment and inflation and will also speak strongly in parliament,” he added.

Haji Mohammad Bashir, 65, a resident of Kalakote, Rajouri, said that he, along with his colleagues, left their village at 6 in the morning and reached the Anantnag counting center at 1 pm to witness Mian Altaf’s victory.

He said that they traveled all the way from Kalakote to see Mian Altaf win and were confident of his victory by a good margin.

“We have known Mian sb for a long time and recognize his dedication to serving everyone. We will urge Mian sb to work for the poor and ensure fair representation for all areas. We are also eager to see him focus on the Mughal Road and other important projects,” Bashir said.