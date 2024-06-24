“Our MP’s will vociferously demand justice for all prisoners, including Engineer Rashid”: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, June 24: Jammu and Kashmir National conference leader Omar Abdullah on Monday said in a post on X, “I congratulate all the Members of Parliament who are taking their oaths today, including those representing the people of Jammu and Kashmir. This is a momentous occasion for our democracy.”

“It is important to acknowledge that while the people of North Kashmir have elected Engineer Rashid, he should be given the opportunity to take his oath and represent his constituents. It is equally important to recognize the injustice faced by those imprisoned, who are unable or unwilling to participate in elections, Omar Abdullah said in his post on X.

“Our Members of Parliament will vociferously demand justice for all prisoners, including Engineer Rashid. We will also demand the immediate transfer of these prisoners held in jails outside J&K back to jails in Kashmir, pending their release. One of our main demands will be a broader amnesty for all individuals detained after August 5, 2019,” he added.