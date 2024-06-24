Breaking

“Our MP’s will vociferously demand justice for all prisoners, including Engineer Rashid”: Omar Abdullah

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
ANI_20240522227

Srinagar, June 24: Jammu and Kashmir National conference leader Omar Abdullah on Monday said in a post on X, “I congratulate all the Members of Parliament who are taking their oaths today, including those representing the people of Jammu and Kashmir. This is a momentous occasion for our democracy.”

“It is important to acknowledge that while the people of North Kashmir have elected Engineer Rashid, he should be given the opportunity to take his oath and represent his constituents. It is equally important to recognize the injustice faced by those imprisoned, who are unable or unwilling to participate in elections, Omar Abdullah said in his post on X.

“Our Members of Parliament will vociferously demand justice for all prisoners, including Engineer Rashid. We will also demand the immediate transfer of these prisoners held in jails outside J&K back to jails in Kashmir, pending their release. One of our main demands will be a broader amnesty for all individuals detained after August 5, 2019,” he added.

 

You Might Also Like

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Bohri Kadal Bazar Masjid Shareef, Srinagar

CBI forms special teams to probe alleged irregularities in NEET-UG exams

Police solves burglary case in Baramulla, accused arrested

NEET-PG examinations postponed as “precautionary measure”

Gunfight breaks out along LoC in North Kashmir

Share This Article
Previous Article PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, take oath as Members of Parliament
Next Article NEET row: “This is a crime committed against students,” says Farooq Abdullah
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Amid dry weather forecast till June 28, night temp rises in J&K
Developing Story
NEET row: “This is a crime committed against students,” says Farooq Abdullah
Developing Story
PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, take oath as Members of Parliament
Developing Story
Ahead of Amarnath Yatra 2024: ADGP L&O Vijay Kumar briefs joint Mountain Rescue Teams (MRT)
Kashmir