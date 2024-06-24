PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, take oath as Members of Parliament

As the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha commenced on Monday, various prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, took oaths as Members of Parliament.

Union Ministers G. Kishan Reddy, Chirag Paswan, Kiren Rijiju, Nitin Gadkari, and Mansukh Mandaviya took oaths as members of the 18th Lok Sabha, amongst others.

Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav, Giriraj Singh, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, BJP MP Piyush Goyal, and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also took oaths as members of the 18th Lok Sabha.

Earlier, while addressing media persons outside the new Parliament building, PM Modi congratulated all the newly elected members and said that the new government will always strive to take everyone along and build consensus to serve the country.

“Today is a proud day in parliamentary democracy; it is a day of glory. For the first time since independence, this oath ceremony is taking place in our new Parliament. Till now, this process used to take place in the old house. On this important day, I heartily welcome all the newly elected MPs, congratulate them all, and wish them all the best,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister thanked the people of the country for their support and for giving him a mandate to lead the country for a third consecutive time.

“This formation of Parliament is to fulfil the resolutions of the common man of India. This is an opportunity to achieve new speed and new heights with new zeal and enthusiasm. The 18th Lok Sabha is starting today with the goal of building a developed India by 2047,” he said.

“It is a matter of pride for every Indian that the world’s biggest election was conducted in such a grand and glorious manner. More than 65 crore voters took part in the voting. If the citizens of our country have trusted a government for the third consecutive time, it means they have given their stamp of approval to the policies and intent of the government. I am grateful to each of you for your support and trust,” PM Modi said.

He further said that as the new session of the Lok Sabha begins today, they want to speed up decisions by taking everyone together and maintaining the sanctity of the Constitution.

“In the last 10 years, we have always tried to implement a tradition because we believe that a majority is required to run the government, but to run the country, a consensus is of utmost importance. So, it will be our constant efforts to serve Maa Bharti and fulfil the aspirations and ambitions of the 140 crore people, with everyone’s consent and by taking everyone together. We want to go ahead and speed up decisions by taking everyone together and by maintaining the sanctity of the Constitution,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister concluded his address by stating that the country hopes and expects the opposition to maintain the dignity of democracy, adding that the people want substance, not slogans.

“The country hopes and expects the opposition to maintain the dignity of our democracy. In a parliamentary session, people expect their representatives to debate and discuss issues that are important to the country. They don’t expect disturbances or hindrances in the parliamentary proceedings. People want substance, not slogans. The country needs a strong and responsible opposition. I am certain that in the 18th Lok Sabha, we will together rise to the expectations of our country, he said. (ANI)