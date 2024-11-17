“Our government going very well” : JKNC President Farooq Abdullah NC-Congress govt performance

Jammu Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) President Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said that the NC-Congress government in the Union Territory is doing ‘very well’ and assured of fulfilling all promises made in their election manifesto.

“Our government is going very well…we will fulfil the promises made in our manifesto in 5 years,” JKNC President Abdullah told reporters.

When asked about PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s statement, asking JKNC to make its stand clear on article 370 he said, “… She should not make such statements…our manifesto is clear about this (Article 370) …”

Earlier on Saturday, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah reaffirmed his commitment to restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, expressing confidence that it will be achieved.

“How many days have passed since the new government was formed? How many weeks? Will the statehood come from the sky? I have no doubt that we will get the statehood,” Abdullah told reporters.

The state was bifurcated into two Union Territories following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Political parties in the state have been demanding early restoration of statehood.

Responding to ‘Katenge toh batenge”, Abdullah said that India will become strong when diversity is strengthened

“What does it mean? What is this slogan? I don’t understand what it means… What does ‘Katenge, batenge’ mean?… I don’t know. What are we if we are not one? Is India not one? India has unity in diversity. India will become strong when diversity is strengthened,” Abdullah added.

Farooq Abdullah also expressed grief over the loss of children in the Jhansi fire incident, urging the government to provide swift assistance and launch an investigation into the fire incident.

The tragedy unfolded when a fire, suspected to have been caused by a short circuit in an oxygen concentrator, quickly spread in the highly oxygenated environment of the NICU, claiming the lives of 10 newborns.

The tragedy has left grieving families devastated, with many still searching for their missing children. (ANI)