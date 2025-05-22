CBI files chargesheet against former J&K Governor Satyapal Malik, six others in Kiru hydel project case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against Satyapal Malik, former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and six others in connection with the Kiru Hydro Electric Project of Jammu and Kashmir.

The chargesheet was filed against Satyapal Malik, his two private secretaries and four others.

Malik served as the governor of Jammu and Kashmir between August 23, 2018 and October 30, 2019.

The case relates to alleged corruption in awarding a contract for the civil work for the Kiru Hydro Electric Power Project (HEP) worth Rs 2,200 crore in Kishtwar in 2019.

In Feb 2024, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids at more than 30 places, including the premises linked to former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik, as part of its investigation into alleged corruption in the awarding of a contract for a hydel project in the Union territory.

On 29 January 2024, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted searches at around 8 locations in Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir in the on-going investigations of a case related to alleged irregularities in the award of tender for civil works of the Kiru Hydroelectric Project being executed by Chenab Valley Power Projects Private Limited, the agency said.

The searches led to recovery of digital devices, computers, property documents, and “incriminating” documents, in addition to cash of over Rs 21 lakhs (approximately), it said.

The CBI statement added that it was alleged that in the award of civil works relating to the Kiru Hydroelectric Project, guidelines regarding e-tendering were not followed. (ANI)