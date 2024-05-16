Open to collaborating with Jamaat-e-Islami Hind: JeI J&K’s Panel Head

Srinagar, May 15: Banned organisation Jamaat-e-Islami Panel Head, Ghulam Qadir Wani on Wednesday said they have no objection to collaborating with Jamaat-e-Islami Hind if needed. He further clarified that JeI has always supported democracy and condemned violence.

In an exclusive conversation with Rising Kashmir, Wani said, “We have not thought about collaborating with Jamaat-e-Islami Hind as of now, as we don’t align geographically or historically, but if the need arises, we will be open to collaborating with them.”

Asserting that the Jamaat has always supported the democratic process and condemned violence, he said, “We want democracy to flourish across the country, including Jammu and Kashmir. We have never supported violence but always condemned it.”

Wani also addressed a circulating “fake letter”, allegedly from Jamaat-e-Islami, which states that he had cast his vote without approval from the central advisory board. “This is all fake and baseless. The central advisory board and we are united, and we’re ready to jump into the electoral fray and work for the progress of J&K,” he asserted.

Regarding the upcoming assembly elections slated for September 2024, the Ameer-e-Jamaat said there is a ban on the organisation. “If the ban is lifted, we will participate in the electoral process,” he said.

The Government of India banned the Jamat-e-Islami Jammu Kashmir on 28 February 2019 for five years under the anti-terror law on grounds stating it was “in close touch” with terrorist outfits and is expected to “escalate secessionist movement” in J&K.

In February this year, the Centre extended the declaration of ‘Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu Kashmir’ as an ‘Unlawful Association’ for an additional 5 years under Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967.

When asked for his message to the people of north Kashmir, as the Baramulla Parliamentary constituency is going for polls on May 20, Wani urged all those affiliated with Jamaat-e-Islami in the area to come out and exercise their right to franchise to ensure the flourishing of democracy.