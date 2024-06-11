Developing Story

One terrorist killed, a few trapped in village Saida Sukhal in Kathua

Kathua, Jun 11 (ANI): Security personnel in position as an operation is going on after some gunshots reportedly heard by villagers in Hiranagar area of Kathua on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

One terrorist has been killed in an ongoing gunfight that broke out between security forces and terrorists in village Saida Sukhal near Koota mode PS Hira Nagar Kathua, police said on Tuesday.

The Additional Director General of Police (ADG) of Jammu posted on X, “One terrorist killed, Operation going on.”

Security forces are present at the spot; the operation going on.

Sarpanch of Panchayat Surada Jasbir Singh said that they have received information that the militants have kidnapped someone.

“In village Sukhal militants are present and they are firing. We have also received info that they have kidnapped someone, but we don’t have the full info right now. SHO and the police team are present at the spot. As of now, we have heard that there are seven militants and one person has been killed by them, but this info is yet to be confirmed,” Singh said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

