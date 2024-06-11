Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi appointed new Indian Army Chief

The Union Government on Tuesday has appointed Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi, PVSM, AVSM presently serving as Vice Chief of the Army Staff as the next Chief of the Army Staff.

He will take over as the new Army chief on 30 June after the present Chief of the Army Staff

The present Chief of the Army Staff, General Manoj C Pande, PVSM, AVSM, VSM demits office on 30th June.

Born on July 01, 1964, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi was commissioned into the Infantry (Jammu & Kashmir Rifles) of the Indian Army on December 15, 1984.

During his long and distinguished service spanning nearly 40 years, he has served in a variety of Command, Staff, Instructional and Foreign appointments. The Command appointments of Lt Gen Dwivedi include Command of Regiment (18 Jammu & Kashmir Rifles), Brigade (26 Sector Assam Rifles), Inspector General, Assam Rifles (East) and 9 Corps.

In the rank of Lt Gen, the officer has tenanted important appointments including that of Director General Infantry and General Officer Commanding in Chief (Headquarter Northern Command) from 2022-2024, before getting appointed as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff.

An alumnus of the Sainik School Rewa, National Defence College and US Army War College, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi has also undergone courses at the DSSC Wellington and Army War College, Mhow. In addition, the officer was conferred ‘Distinguished Fellow’ in the coveted NDC equivalent course at USAWC, Carlisle, USA. The officer has an M Phil in Defence & Management Studies and two Master’s Degrees in Strategic Studies and Military Science.

He has been decorated with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) and three GOC-in-C Commendation Cards.