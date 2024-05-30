Breaking

One dead, several injured in Pampore road accident

Javid Sofi
1 Min Read

Pulwama, May 30 : A passenger lost his life and several others were injured in a road accident in Pampore area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday morning.

Tehsildar Pampore, Malik Asif Ahmad told Rising Kashmir that a vehicle carrying passengers from Jammu to Srinagar met with an accident in Drangbal area of Pampore.

He said that the accident left one passenger dead and several others injured.

The Tehsildar Pampore said that the injured have been shifted to Srinagar for treatment while body of dead passenger is in the mortuary at SDH Pampore.

 

