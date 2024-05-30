Lok Sabha Election 2024: Displaced KP community exhibits a spirited gesture with fervent involvement

In an era of contested narratives in the entire country as a whole and Jammu Kashmir in particular the record breaking voter turnout in on-going Lok Sabha election is proving to be a seminal moment. Beyond claims and counterclaims, analysis and explanation which will follow the election outcome on June 4, 2024 certain aspects will remain obvious and impactful.

Message emanating from large scale participation by the people across constituencies is clear and potent. Displaced Community of Kashmiri Pandits enthusiastic involvement in the process is also one of the impressive facets of this election. Passionate electors of all age groups, old, middle aged, young and first time voters with a considerably large number of differently abled and physically unwell braving out scorching heat reaching special polling stations is not a normal act.

It is much more than a call to discharge the regular responsibility of a good citizen. It is a strong statement of intent and belonging. It is as important a declaration about the past as much as it is about the future.

Contextual Perspective

The minority Hindu community has had a very unpleasant experience of democracy before and after the unfortunate forced displacement. Even after the state shifted to election mode from the manipulated uncontested election system and nomination/selection process adopted in the state earlier, the community was practically excluded from the process with gradual marginalization.

The 1962 assembly and 1967 Lok Sabha elections, one must remember, were the first elections in the state conducted by the Election Commission of India. The earlier elections were held by the State’s Franchise Commissioner. The 1967 general election took place under the Election Commission of India Jammu and Kashmir. Till then the state sent its nominated members to the Parliament.

After the mass exodus of the minority community of Kashmir valley in 1989-90 a process was evolved to allow the community to exercise their franchise rights. This process was however so complicated that it eventually meant exclusion of the displaced electorate. Voters had to visit the election office/official several times before actual voting. The time given to complete the eligibility process was too short to be completed by the majority of willing people. Result was a very poor percentage of voters reaching the polling station.

2024 Lok Sabha election was the first election after the poll body introduced some much required reforms to simplify the process. M-Form was abolished for Jammu and Udhampur and self-attestation was permitted in Delhi NCR where M-Form continues to be part of the process. Large scale participation, hence confirms that poor participation in earlier elections was not voluntary.

Repressed emotions

The Displaced Community of Kashmiri Hindu minority has been at a receiving end of official account of happenings, in particular after 1989-90. Beginning with the account of its extirpation to the support provided in exile, the officialdom in order to conceal its own failures and complicity blamed the victims for everything from leaving Kashmir to making hue and cry over their homelessness.

Every opportunity was used to portray the community in poor light. Features of official apathy other than election participation are not subject of this write up. Ignoring the complicated and tedious process the community was also blamed for poor participation ratio in subsequent elections by the vested interests spread over a vast spectrum of human activity.

Community at large and activists in particular were finding it difficult to communicate the reality as the other side was unwilling to listen and dismissed such explanations as nothing more than excuses.

Simplification of the election process by abolishing the M-Form requirement provided an opportunity to the community to demonstrate its eagerness to be part of democratic festival and convey to ringside observers the reliability of its earlier stand.

Political Missive

The Displaced minority community from Kashmir has been persistently vilified by the regional-Dynastic political parties of Kashmir for not remaining silent after dislocation. These political parties and personalities hold a grudge against the community for exposing their role in death, destruction and devastation of Kashmir including extirpation of the entire community. They had expected the community to suffer in silence, disappear mutely and evaporate in air so that these bloodsuckers could enjoy without any guilt and continue to hold moral high ground.

Alas! That did not happen. The community spoke up without caring for the odds against it. Facts were brought to surface with untiring efforts. Politician-Bureaucrat-Mafia nexus was uncovered and truth hidden behind curtains was exposed to the rest of the world.

Politician led ruling elite hit back by propagating theories like “Jagmohan was responsible”, “they left for greener pastures”, and finally ‘they are not going to come back’ etc etc. The question however, continues to haunt as people across the globe are aware and communication bloom has made it difficult to camouflage.

Speaking at a book release function of the book “A Long Dream of Home: The Persecution, Exodus and Exile of Kashmiri Pandits edited by Varad Sharma, and Siddharth Gigoo , Dr. Farooq Abdullah said “ it was tough unless Kashmiri Pandits make the first move. Yes the onus is on them to come home….They have to realize that nobody is going to come with a begging bowl and say come stay with us. They have to make the move”.

Pandits make the first move

This large scale participation of the community members with passion and emotion is that first move if at all one was needed. This move not only debunks the garbage theories but also pushes the onus back to the court of ruling class. The message is loud and clear: we are part and parcel of Kashmir milieu and will continue to be so till eternity.

Now it is the turn of stakeholders, both state and non-state, to come forward, take the initiative and spell out intentions to engage with the community leadership. Concerns, apprehensions and aspirations of the Displaced Community require to be taken into account. Attempts to hijack narrative will not help.

“For a Pandit like me who continues to have an intimate and an affectionate relationship with the valley and its people, the changes in the attitude of the majority community, not only for minorities but also amongst themselves, is very visible and disturbing.

It is impossible to convey to the younger generation the caring relationship Pandits and Muslims used to have in the past. Kashmir of 2022 is very different from what it was in the 1980’s and it looks like a dream to get it back, wrote Dr. Upendra Koul in an article published in July 2022 in one of the local dailies . You can’t dismiss Dr. Kouls observation with any label. It is time to face reality, internalize the message and formulate a policy for the future.

Recommendation of “setting up of an impartial Truth and Reconciliation Commission” to “investigate and report on the violations of human rights both by the State and non-state actors perpetrated in Jammu and Kashmir at least since 1980s and recommend measures for reconciliation” by Justice Sanjay Kishan Koul can be a starting point.

(Author GL Raina @Ajey Bharti is Former Member of Legislative Council of Jammu Kashmir)