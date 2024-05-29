No plans of change in school timing as of now: DSEK

Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK), Tasaduq Hussain said the weather is pleasant and there is no plan of change in school timing in Kashmir region.

“Weather is pleasant. It is 32 degree Celsius. We have to teach our children and make them weather-resistant,” he said.

He said administration is aware of the weather conditions and if need arises the call will be taken accordingly.

“When extraordinary weather conditions will arise, the administration will take a call on change in school timings accordingly,” Director School Education Kashmir said. (KNS)