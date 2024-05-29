3 men Trapped in well in Budgam village, rescue op launched

Two men fell into a well while trying to rescue a man who accidentally slipped into it in Khansahib area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

An official told that the man identified as Moomin Dar accidentally fell into the well and soon after locals tried to rescue him.

He said during the rescue operation two more individuals fell into it. “As the news spread in the area, locals and administration reached to the spot ans launched a massive rescue operation,” he said.

Those who fell into the well have been identified as Amjid Ali and Gulam Hassan Wani—both residents of Gotipora Khansahib.

The official said that the efforts are underway to rescue the men trapped inside the well—(KNO)