NMC grants permission to GMC-J for 16 more MD seats

JAMMU, JUNE 06:

In a significant development, the National Medical Council (NMC) has approved the Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu (GMC&H-J), to increase its MD seats by sixteen (16), fulfilling a longstanding demand of the health department of the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). Additionally, GMC-Jammu is poised to become the first health institute in the UT to offer MD Biochemistry, with the NMC granting permission for the course.

“The 16 MD seats in GMC-Jammu have been enhanced in Medicine, Pediatrics, and Biochemistry,” shared GMC-Jammu Principal, Dr.Ashutosh Gupta. “It is a matter of pride for GMC-Jammu to have 16 more MD seats besides starting MD Biochemistry, the first in any health institute of J&K.”

Dr. Gupta highlighted the significance of this development, noting, “This is for the first time in J&K UT that MD course in Biochemistry would be started in any government health institute as till now no government institution is imparting training for this degree in J&K.”

He further explained, “We had approached the NMC for enhancing MD seats and starting Biochemistry course (MD) at GMC-Jammu,” adding that “the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of NMC found the representations/requests of GMC-Jammu as genuine and granted permission.”

The approval comes in the wake of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) being lifted following the completion of vote counting for the 2024 LokSabha elections. This move is expected to significantly bolster medical education and healthcare services in the region, catering to the growing demand for skilled medical professionals.