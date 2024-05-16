Business

Night temp rises, settles above normal in J&K

Agencies
Agencies
2 Min Read

With no significant weather activity forecast till May 25, night temperature recorded an increase and settled above normal in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

A meteorological department official told GNS that Srinagar recorded a low of 13.6°C against 10.5°C on the previous night and it was 2.2°C above normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 10.6°C against 8.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.4°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 7.0°C against 4.6°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.1°C for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 10.1°C against 9.1°C and it was 1.1°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a minimum of 10.1°C against 7.3°C on the previous night and it was normal for the place, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 8.5°C against 8.4°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.7°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a low of 24.6°C against 21.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.5°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 10.6°C, Batote 14.3°C and Bhaderwah 9.8°C, he said.

Regarding the forecast, he said, mainly dry weather is expected till May 17.

From May 18-19, he said, generally cloudy weather with light rain/thunder is expected at isolated to scattered places towards afternoon for “brief period”. From May 20-25, he said, generally dry weather. “Overall, no significant weather activity is expected till May 25,” he added. (GNS)

 

You Might Also Like

PDP’s Itija Mufti claims high voter turnout in Srinagar as “People haven’t accepted 370 abrogation”

Team J&K to participate in India Skill Competition 2024 in New Delhi

Night Temp Rises But Hovers Below Normal In J&K

Timely settlement of insurance claims brings relief to families of J&K Bank customers

Jamkash Vehicleades Srinagar unveils Epic New Swift

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Diplomatic talks in Delhi: Russian & Indian envoys discuss aid for flood-hit Afghanistan
Next Article “Cowardly and dastardly act”: PM Modi condemns attack on Slovak PM Fico, wishes him speedy recovery
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Security upped in Sgr ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit
Breaking
BSF apprehends one Indian national along with gold biscuits in Indo-Bangladesh border area
Breaking
Fire breaks out at grid station in Udhampur, dousing efforts underway
Breaking
Two Intruders Killed As Infiltration Bid Foiled in Tangdhar Kupwara
Breaking

Recent Comments

No comments to show.