Why Fund Managers Are Increasing Midcap Allocation in 2025

If you are interested in the world of mutual funds or investing in general, then chances are you have probably noticed the recent trend – fund managers are turning their attention to midcap stocks in a big way. In 2025, midcap equities have quietly become the sweet spot between untapped growth potential and stability, and smart investors are moving fast that way.

Wondering what is fuelling this move from behind the scenes and what all this means for your portfolio? Let’s break it down. This article will be your guide to everything you need to know about this.

Understanding Midcap Stocks

Before you decide whether midcaps deserve a spot in your portfolio, let’s quickly break down what they are. Midcap stocks are companies that fall between the 101st and 250th spots in terms of market capitalisation, as defined by SEBI. Think of them as the middle ground – not as massive as large caps, but far more stable than small caps. What makes them interesting for you is the balance they offer. These companies often have proven business models, room to grow, and the ability to handle market ups and downs better than their small-cap peers. In short, they bring a healthy mix of growth potential and relative stability to your investment mix.

Key Reasons Behind the Midcap Allocation Shift

Here is a list of what is driving this shift:

Attractive Valuations vs Large Caps

Large-cap stocks are trading at a premium right now, while many midcaps have quietly staged an earnings recovery and remain fairly priced. If you are hunting for value without overpaying, this is where the opportunity lies.

Strong Corporate Earnings Outlook

Mid-sized companies are seeing profits rise, margins improve, and order books fill up. Add to that a revival in domestic demand and better capacity utilisation, and it is a space worth your attention.

MSME Revival Lifting Sentiment

With Budget 2025’s support and easier credit access, the MSME sector — India’s economic backbone — is thriving. Midcaps in NBFCs, logistics, and capital goods are riding this wave.

Capex & Infra Boom

The government’s infrastructure push and private capex revival have boosted industrial midcaps, especially in construction and EPC.

Broader Market Participation

Gone are the days when only large caps rallied. Now, midcaps are pulling in serious investor interest, and you don’t want to be left out.

SIP Inflows & Domestic Liquidity

Retail SIP inflows are surging, giving mutual funds room to increase midcap exposure without leaning on foreign investors. This is a trend that directly benefits portfolios like yours.

How Fund Managers Are Playing This Trend?

If you have been wondering how fund managers are riding this midcap wave, here’s what it means for you. Many have started increasing midcap exposure in the very funds you might be investing in, like flexi-cap, multi-cap, and focused funds. What this does is quietly add a little more growth potential to your portfolio, without you needing to shuffle things around.

You’ll also find some exciting midcap companies sneaking into those holdings, from capital goods and NBFCs to logistics and consumer brands. These are businesses benefiting from strong earnings and sector momentum. So, without picking individual stocks yourself, you get to ride the midcap growth story comfortably through your mutual funds.

What does this mean for Investors?

So, what does all this mean for you? Midcap mutual funds can be a solid long-term growth option, but they are not for the faint-hearted. If you are someone with a higher risk appetite and a 5-year-plus horizon, they deserve a place in your portfolio.

The smart way to get in? Start with SIPs — this keeps things steady and reduces the stress of timing the market. A lump sum is riskier here. Midcap funds work best as part of a balanced asset allocation, adding that extra growth kicker without throwing off your overall plan.

Risks to Be Aware Of

Before you jump in, it is smart to know the risks. Midcaps can be volatile, with sharp ups and downs, especially during market corrections. In tough times, liquidity can dry up fast, making it harder to exit certain stocks. Plus, with so many fund managers chasing popular midcap names, there’s a risk of overcrowding, which can backfire if sentiment turns.

Also, remember that mid-sized companies can face earnings downgrades or execution slip-ups. That’s why staying disciplined and keeping your exposure balanced is key if you’re adding midcaps to your investment mix.

Top Midcap Funds

Here is a list of the top-performing midcap mutual funds, based on their 5-year returns: [1]

Fund Name 5-Return%

MotiLal Oswal Midcap fund +32.04%

Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund +28.76

Invesco India Mid Cap Fund. +28.46%

Nippon India Growth Fund. +27.60%

HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund +27.41%

Data as of 16th June, 2025, Source: ET Money

Conclusion

This rising allocation to midcap stocks is not just a passing trend that you can avoid. This reflects the strong long-term potential that these companies hold in a changing market. But you need to understand that this is not something you should jump into blindly. Historically, midcap funds have been rewarding, but they come with their fair share of ups and downs.

The smart move for you here? Start small, and stay steady. The easiest, low-stress way to build midcap exposure is through SIPs, spread out over time, with a clear 5-year-plus horizon in mind. Play the long game — your future self will thank you for it.