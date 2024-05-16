Diplomatic talks in Delhi: Russian & Indian envoys discuss aid for flood-hit Afghanistan

New Delhi, May 15: In a significant diplomatic move, J.P. Singh, Joint Secretary for the Ministry of External Affairs’ Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iran (PAI division), held discussions with Zamir Kabulov, Russia’s Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan and Director of the Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Confirming the engagement, a spokesperson for the Russian Embassy stated that the focus of the talks was on providing development assistance to flood-affected Afghanistan.

In his X Post, Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, stated, “India and Russia held bilateral consultations on Afghanistan today in New Delhi. Amb. Zamir Kabulov, Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan, and J.P. Singh, Joint Secretary (PAI), discussed the current situation in Afghanistan and emphasized the need to provide development assistance for the welfare of the Afghan people.”

The timing of this diplomatic dialogue is noteworthy, occurring amidst Afghanistan’s struggle with the aftermath of devastating floods, the recent signing of the Chabahar port agreement with Iran, and the resignation of Afghanistan’s female consul general Zakia Wardak following allegations of gold smuggling under diplomatic immunity.

While India has already dispatched $1 million in flood relief aid to Kenya, inquiries regarding the government’s decision to extend similar assistance to Afghanistan remain unanswered.

The floods in Afghanistan have caused significant devastation, claiming at least 250 lives and causing complete or partial destruction to 3,300 homes, as reported by sources in Kabul. Insights from within Kabul, including representatives from the UNHCR and the International Organisation for Migration, underscore the severity of the situation, with relief efforts underway in 18 districts across Baghlan, Takhar, and Badakhshan provinces.

Speaking over the phone, a UNHCR source revealed, “Our colleagues visited several districts in those three affected provinces, and three local partners in Afghanistan are supporting us for post-flood related aid works.”

Meanwhile, the Taliban administration in Afghanistan has appealed for international cooperation and assistance in addressing the challenges posed by the post-deluge scenario.

India has maintained a technical mission in Afghanistan for humanitarian aid and development projects since the Taliban takeover in August 2021, with approximately 25,000 Afghans currently residing in India.