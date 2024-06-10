Abhijeet Jasrotia Congratulates Dr. Jitendar Singh on His Hat Trick as Minister in Modi Cabinet

Dr Abhijeet Jasrotia has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Jitendar Singh on achieving a remarkable milestone—securing his third consecutive appointment as a minister in the Modi Cabinet. This unprecedented accomplishment underscores Dr. Sahib’s exceptional leadership, dedication, and unwavering commitment to serving the nation.

Dr. Jitendar Singh consistent inclusion in the cabinet reflects his outstanding contributions and the trust placed in him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His tenure has been marked by significant progress in various sectors, and his visionary approach continues to inspire and drive positive change across the country.

Dr Abhijeet Jasrotia commended Dr. Sahib for his tireless efforts and expressed confidence that his continued leadership will lead to even greater achievements for the nation. He praised Dr. Sahib’s ability to address complex challenges with innovative solutions, ensuring the welfare and development of the people.

“This hat trick as a minister is a testament to Dr. Jitendar Singh exceptional capabilities and his dedication to public service. I am confident that under his guidance, we will witness further advancements and a brighter future for our country,” said Dr. Abhijeet Jasrotia.

As Dr. Jitendar Singh embarks on this new term, Dr Abhijeet Jasrotia, along with many others, looks forward to supporting his initiatives and contributing to the shared vision of a prosperous and progressive India.