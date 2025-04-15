NIA chargesheets 3 accused, including Pak handler in 2024 J&K terror conspiracy case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted three accused, including a Pakistani handler, in a terror conspiracy case involving the seizure of arms and ammunition in the Poonch region of Jammu & Kashmir, the agency said in a release.

The accused, identified as Abdul Aziz, Munawar Hussain and Nazir Hussain alias Nazir Ahmed alias Ali Khan alias Nazir alias Ali alias Naziru alias Shaheen, have been charged under section 61(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 R/w Section 13, 17, 18, 20, 23 & 38 of the UA(P) ACT 1967 as amended, and section 3/25 of the Arms Act, 1959.

Nazir Hussain, currently active in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), is an operative of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Gazanavi Force (JKGF) terrorist organisation. As per NIA investigations, he was involved in motivating vulnerable people of Kashmir to engage in acts of violence as part of the larger conspiracy hatched by various proscribed terrorist organisations and their associates to carry out terrorist acts and activities in the region.

Nazir would share inflammatory audio clips and video notes with local sympathizers of the terror outfits, inciting them to pursue Jihad and wage a war against India. He also provided them with arms, ammunition and hand grenades, etc, to carry out the violent agenda of the terrorist organisations seeking to spread terror among the people, as per the release.

The case RC-07/2024/NIA/JMU was registered by NIA on the basis of police FIR of October 2024, when a policy party at Surankote, Poonch, had apprehended Abdul Aziz and seized two grenades from his bag. His interrogation had led to the arrest of Munawar Hussain, from whom 1 pistol with 1 magazine and 9 rounds was seized, the agency said.

Both the accused were in contact with handler Nazir alias Ali, subsequent investigations had revealed, exposing a conspiracy from across the border to destabilize Jammu & Kashmir through acts of violence and terror aimed at disrupting the region’s communal harmony and peace, it said. (ANI)