J&K administration salutes Martyrdom of ADDC Raj Kumar Thapa, JKAS

JAMMU, MAY 13: Jammu and Kashmir administration expresses deep sorrow and heartfelt condolences on the martyrdom of Raj Kumar Thapa, Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Rajouri, who laid down his life during cross-border shelling while serving the nation with unwavering dedication.

Thapa was a highly respected and committed officer known for his integrity, discipline, and people-centric approach. His contribution during the Budhal crisis in Rajouri stands out as a shining example of administrative courage and responsiveness.

Amid heightened tensions and difficult terrain, he played a crucial role in coordinating relief, maintaining peace, and ensuring the safety of civilians. His leadership in those testing times earned him immense respect across all sections of society.

His martyrdom is an irreparable loss not only to the civil administration but to the entire Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The J&K administration stands in solidarity with the family of Martyr Thapa in this hour of grief and honours his sacrifice with deep reverence.

The memory of his service and sacrifice will continue to inspire generations of public servants and citizens alike.