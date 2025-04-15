LG Sinha attends ‘Himachal Diwas’ celebrations at Raj Bhawan

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today attended the celebration of ‘Himachal Diwas’, hosted by Jammu Kashmir Raj Bhawan at Jammu.

Security personnel, students and the people of Himachal Pradesh living in J&K UT were the special invitees for the evening.

The Lieutenant Governor extended his felicitations and best wishes to the people of Himachal Pradesh on the occasion.

“This Devbhoomi is blessed by nature, rich spiritual and cultural heritage and vibrant traditions. It has also emerged as a major hub for hydropower, and this sector is significantly contributing to its local economy. I pray that the aspirations of the people of this state are fulfilled and Himachal keeps strengthening the nation’s growth,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasised the need to increase the Cultural exchanges between the States and Union Territories. He said, the cross-cultural engagement programmes can strengthen India by fostering mutual understanding, breaking down barriers, and building social cohesion.

The Lieutenant Governor highlighted that when people from different states and regions share traditions, food and art, they reduce the division and bridge the gaps.

“Cultural exchanges between the States and UTs under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat can also spur economic benefits. The local festivals will attract tourists and cross-state collaborations will help in curating mega festivals and also boost community pride and local economies,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor paid homage to General Zorawar Singh, the great warrior and military strategist. He also recalled the significant contributions of army bravehearts and prominent luminaries from Himachal Pradesh.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor released an Activity Calendar of Jammu & Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages.