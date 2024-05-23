New PM will be elected on June 4: Omar hits out at BJP

National Conference Vice-President Omar Abdullah Thursday hit out at BJP for carrying out anti-Muslim manifesto during election campaigns across the country, saying ,”The voters of the country will give them answer on June 4 when new PM will be elected”.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a public meeting held at Kulgam’s Damhal Hanjipora, the NC vice-president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah said whenever BJP addresses public meetings in the ongoing campaigning for Lok Sabha elections, it has been observed that it expressed venom and hate against Muslims living in the country. He said, “but the voters of the country will give answer to BJP’s discriminative outlook on June 4 when new PM will be elected”.

“The voters of the country will give apt reply to BJP on June 4, when new PM will be elected to Chair,” Omar Abdullah said.

Replying to a query, he said the elections in Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat shouldn’t have been delayed. “It has been long campaigning. The polls shouldn’t have been deferred here. They (ECI) delayed it while citing bad weather a reason. But I appeal to people of Anantnag, Rajouri, Poonch, Kulgam, Shopian to take part in polling on May 25 with full enthusiasm, and give a chance to NC’s Mian Altaf Ahmad to serve his people and represent them in the Parliament,” Omar Abdullah said. (KNS)