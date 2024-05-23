Will make Anantnag-Rajouri two separate constituencies if elected to power: Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari Thursday stated that delimitation has done grave injustice with people of south Kashmir, who have been merged with Poonch-Rajouri region, asserting Anantnag-Rajouri will be made two separate Lok Sabha constituencies if Apni Party is elected to power.

Speaking to reporters in south Kashmir’s Anantnag on the sidelines of a public rally, Bukhari said people’s warm inclination towards Apni Party is encouraging. He said the exercise of delimitation has done grave injustice with people of south Kashmir who have been linked to other side of the mountain – Poonch & Rajouri, and said if Apni Party will be elected to power the constituency will be separated into two Lok Sabha seats. He however asserted that success is the destination of Apni Party as people’s inclination towards party’s manifesto is heartwarming.

Hitting out at PDP President, Bukhari said “I am yet waiting for Mehbooba Mufti’s answer that where from twenty lac rupees have reached to an account in Mendhar amidst ongoing Lok Sabha elections”.

He reiterated that Article 370 has been buried now, and we have already told that only Supreme Court or Parliament can return it back to Jammu and Kashmir. “Article 370 is nowhere now. It is buried. But whatever be the good for people of Jammu and Kashmir, Apni Party will ensure that,” Bukhari maintained. (KNS)