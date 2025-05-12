Developing Story

India will never compromise on its sovereignty and territorial integrity: LG Sinha

Visits shelter and lodgement centre at Sahib Bandgi Ashram, Mishriwala

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited Shelter and lodgement centre at Sahib Bandgi Ashram, Mishriwala in Jammu, and met the families who have been affected due to the cross-border shelling from Pakistan.

The Lieutenant Governor enquired about the well-being of families, and listened to the issues raised by them. He reaffirmed the commitment of the Government of India and the Union Territory Administration to ensuring their safety and security.

The entire nation stands in solidarity with the affected families, he said.

“India always advocated for peace. It never wants a war but what happened in Pahalgam was an act of war by terror state Pakistan. With “Operation Sindoor”, we have avenged Pahalgam. I am proud of our soldiers and armed forces. Our war was to teach Pakistan a lesson.

Our Armed Forces have repeatedly demonstrated their capability to respond decisively to threats posed by Terror state Pakistan. It harbors and exports terror and caused immense suffering through its terrorist activities in our territory,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He observed that India will never compromise on its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

We are resolved to dismantle the entire terror ecosystem from Jammu Kashmir. On the night of May 6th-7th, our Armed Forces executed a precise Operation Sindoor, demonstrating both unwavering resolve and commendable restraint and successfully demolished terror factories in Pakistan, and avenged the killing of innocent civilians in Pahalgam.

Our Armed Forces have made it unequivocally clear: any threat by the adversary to the safety of our people will be met with such a decisive response that the action of our armed forces will be remembered by seven generations of Pakistan,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor expressed gratitude to all those individuals and organisations who are extending their support to the families affected due to unprovoked shelling by Pakistan. He also assured that bunkers will be built as per the new assessment, for the safety of the people.

MeT predicts light to moderate rains, snow at scattered places in J&K today
“Strengthened our organization in Kashmir after delimitation,” says BJP’s Ashok Koul ahead of polling for Anantnag-Rajouri seat
PM Modi extends his wishes to pilgrims on commencement of Amarnath Yatra
PM Modi praises musical culture of Austria, shares video of artists performing ‘Vande Mataram’
Unified electoral resistance against BJP was an opportunity for political parties in J&K: Baig
Share This Article
Previous Article Schools to reopen in Kashmir tomorrow except Kupwara, Baramulla and Gurez: DSEK
Next Article PM Modi to address nation at 8 pm today
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

India, Pakistan DGMO talks completed for today: Sources
Breaking National
Our fight is against terrorists, not with Pakistan Military: Air Marshal Bharti on Operation Sindoor
Breaking
Minister Rana welcomes ceasefire, signals relief for LoC victim families
Breaking
UAPA Case: Over 150 residences searched so far in Srinagar as Police intensifies crackdown on terrorist associates
Breaking