New Horizons in Assistive Technology

During the 2024 World Economic Forum, a global campaign called ‘Unlock the Everyday’ was launched with various stakeholders to improve awareness and access to assistive technology to address global inequity through cooperation. As a critical component in the population’s well-being, Assistive Technology (AT) comprises products like wheelchairs, hearing aids, and prosthetic limbs. These are crucial for improving the independence and functioning of individuals with disabilities, the ageing population or those affected by diseases. The ongoing conflicts and natural disasters have increased the demand for AT while simultaneously disrupting their supply. According to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) data portal on AT, it is estimated that more than 2.5 billion people require assistive products globally, which is expected to grow to 3.5 billion by 2050. Access to AT is considered a human right due to its role in enabling individuals to engage themselves actively in education, work, family and society; however, close to one billion people, especially from low- and middle-income countries, lack access to it. According to the 2022 WHO and UNICEF Global Report on Assistive Technology, the inequality is incredibly considerable in the case of low-income countries (LICs), where only 3 percent of the population had access to assistive products against 90 percent in high-income countries (HICs). While mechanisms like the AT10 Project have been initiated to enhance access to AT, the application of innovative instruments such as sovereign funds and artificial intelligence (AI) could be instrumental in bridging the gap and improving access to AT.

While obtaining access to AT can be difficult in many states, macro-level factors such as political unrest, socioeconomic instability, structural inequalities, and conflicts make it even more difficult in LICs, particularly in Fragile and Conflict-Affected Situations (FCAS). The humanitarian crisis in these areas might need unique and specific assistive products to cater for people who acquire injuries or disability and those who lose or damage their AT during the conflict in addition to the people who needed AT even before the crisis but have not been provided. Thus, the situation places more pressure on the existing provision mechanisms. Among the people living with disabilities, around 16 percent of them are attributed to armed conflicts. The duration, frequency, and severity of the conflicts directly impact the living conditions, making it challenging to meet essential needs, especially for those with disabilities. The challenges to the provision and access of AT in FCAS can be divided into pre-existing challenges and challenges caused by the conflict.