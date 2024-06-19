City

Dr. Darakhshan offers Eid Prayers at Dargah Hazratbal amid public praise for shrine upgrades

Srinagar, June 18: Dr. Syed Darakhshan Andrabi, Chairperson of the Jammu & Kashmir Waqf Board, attended Eid prayers on Tuesday at the Dargah Hazratbal, where she was warmly received by a large congregation. The public expressed their appreciation for the recent improvements and infrastructural enhancements at spiritual shrines across the region.
The crowd, comprising individuals from various parts of Jammu and Kashmir, gathered around Dr. Andrabi, offering emotional praise for the Waqf Board’s efforts over the past two years. These upgrades have significantly enhanced the facilities and infrastructure at the spiritual sites, making them more accessible and welcoming for visitors.
In response to the overwhelming support, Dr. Andrabi reiterated the Waqf Board’s dedication to furthering its mission of transforming Sufi shrines into exemplary spiritual centers. “Our spiritual shrines are our power centers,” she stated. “We are on a mission to develop these shrines with adequate facilities to meet the needs of all visitors. These centers are vital for spreading the teachings of peace, coexistence, and harmony among the masses.”
Dr. Andrabi also extended her gratitude to the Lieutenant Governor’s administration for its support of the Board’s initiatives aimed at public welfare.
The event highlighted the significant role of spiritual sites in the community and the ongoing efforts to enhance their infrastructure, ensuring they remain centers of spiritual and social cohesion.

 

 

