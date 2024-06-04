SKIMS set to make CT scan functional in a week

Srinagar, June 03: The Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura will make the long-awaited CT scan machine, brought from DRDO Hospital, functional within a week, which is expected to provide significant relief to patients.

In April this year, it was decided that the CT scan machine from DRDO Hospital in Khanmoo would be shifted to SKIMS Soura, following the directions of Secretary of Health & Medical Education/Director SKIMS, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, in a meeting.

Over the past two months, SKIMS administration had been working on its installation by making everything ready for which several government departments and other stakeholders were taken on board.

Medical Superintendent, SKIMS, Dr Farooq Jan, said the CT scan has been brought to the institute and it was in the final stage of its installation in the radio-diagnosis department.

“The process of the installation was done on a war footing basis and keeping in view the public demand. We are conducting test runs. We are expecting that this week only it will be made functional and it will streamline the huge rush of patients,” he said.

SKIMS officials said on a daily basis 60-70 CT scans are conducted on the existing machine which is bearing huge rush of patients visiting the institute from different parts of the valley.

Officials said major mechanical and electrical works and other formalities for the machine installation have been completed making it ready for conducting tests.

“The administration put all efforts to make the CT scan functional and a series of meetings were held at SKIMS. It will give a major relief to the patients,” said PRO SKIMS.

Once functional, the new machine would be the second functional CT scan machine at SKIMS, the largest multi-speciality tertiary care facility in Srinagar.

The CT scan facility at SKIMS has been in the news for its technical snags owing to the huge rush of patients from peripheral as well as tertiary care hospitals affecting patient care.

In order to decongest the huge rush, the MS said that the institute is also planning to have another CT scan for which the documentation process is complete and it is to be shared with the purchase committee.

“Once the permission from the purchase committee is given then we will purchase the machine. In this regard a meeting is scheduled to be held soon and we hope that they will give us a go ahead,” he said.

The officials said the development promises to significantly enhance diagnostic capabilities, offering timely and accurate imaging for better patient care.

“Once functional the CT scan machine will reduce wait times, allowing for quicker diagnosis and treatment of various medical conditions. This upgrade reflects our commitment to improve healthcare services and address the needs of patients, ensuring they receive the best possible care with modern, efficient medical equipment,” they said.